Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: MSU women’s hockey team off to best start in 18 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College hockey returned to Mankato with tough matchups and unparalleled performances.

For the second consecutive week, the Maverick men are ranked atop the USCHO poll, while the women improve to 5-1 on the season.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

It was a playoff hockey atmosphere at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center between the first-ranked Minnesota State men’s team and the second-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies.

On Friday, the Mavericks took the first game of the series 1-0, courtesy of a lone Nathan Smith power-play goal and 20-save performance from Dryden McKay. McKay is now tied with the NCAA career shutouts record with 26.

St. Cloud state came out hot in game two with two first-period goals for a 3-1 win and the series split.

Looking ahead, the tough non-conference stretch to start the season continues as MSU takes on No. 10 Providence in the opening round of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

Last night we honored longtime Assistant Coach @DarrenBlue_ISG . Hear from Blue’s teammates, former players, and coaches as we salute Darren for his 25 year involvement with Maverick Hockey.



Thank you Darren Blue!



Extended Version: https://t.co/KO1GtmTf66 pic.twitter.com/GEAJUu4bd5 — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) October 11, 2021

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

The Minnesota State women are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season.

MSU scored six unanswered goals in game one against the Lindenwood Lions, including junior forward Kelsey King’s four goals and five total points to tie MSU’s single-game goals and points records.

In the second game of the series, the Mavericks allowed the Lions to rally back from a 5-1 deficit to force overtime. MSU’s Sydney Langseth was the overtime hero to help the Mavericks to their second sweep of the season with the 7-6 win.

The puck drops on Friday in Duluth for the men and in Mankato for the women.

They're off to their best start since 2003, and we're digging the hype about @MinnStWHockey from @kelsey_king20.



Tune in as she sits down with Commissioner @JenFlowers!



WATCH➡️https://t.co/lipRFltQF7 pic.twitter.com/3jzoeDrjoH — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) October 14, 2021

LAST WEEK’S EPISODE

if you missed last week's episode and complete highlights from the upcoming matchups.

