Maverick Hockey Quick Hits: MSU women’s hockey team off to best start in 18 years

By Mary Rominger and Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - College hockey returned to Mankato with tough matchups and unparalleled performances.

For the second consecutive week, the Maverick men are ranked atop the USCHO poll, while the women improve to 5-1 on the season.

MEN’S ANALYSIS

It was a playoff hockey atmosphere at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center between the first-ranked Minnesota State men’s team and the second-ranked St. Cloud State Huskies.

On Friday, the Mavericks took the first game of the series 1-0, courtesy of a lone Nathan Smith power-play goal and 20-save performance from Dryden McKay. McKay is now tied with the NCAA career shutouts record with 26.

St. Cloud state came out hot in game two with two first-period goals for a 3-1 win and the series split.

Looking ahead, the tough non-conference stretch to start the season continues as MSU takes on No. 10 Providence in the opening round of the Ice Breaker Tournament.

WOMEN’S ANALYSIS

The Minnesota State women are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season.

MSU scored six unanswered goals in game one against the Lindenwood Lions, including junior forward Kelsey King’s four goals and five total points to tie MSU’s single-game goals and points records.

In the second game of the series, the Mavericks allowed the Lions to rally back from a 5-1 deficit to force overtime. MSU’s Sydney Langseth was the overtime hero to help the Mavericks to their second sweep of the season with the 7-6 win.

The puck drops on Friday in Duluth for the men and in Mankato for the women.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

