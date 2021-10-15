Nursing home residents sell crafts to support people with cognitive decline

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato nursing home residents are selling their artwork for a special cause.

Autumn Grace Assisted Living hosted a bake sale and silent auction Friday.

All items were made by the residents. Bidders browsed drawings, hand-sewn pillows, tie blankets and more.

Each craft was accompanied by a picture of its creator.

All proceeds will go to the Validation Training Institute which supports elders with cognitive decline.

“They train our staff, people who have dementia and Alzheimer’s. There’s so many people here that are so creative, and it’s really nice being able to help them execute that. So, that’s a really good thing to do for them,” said Activities Coordinator Maizie Etter.

The event is the first of many seasonal activities for Autumn Grace residents.

The nursing home will host a fall festival with live music and activities later this month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.