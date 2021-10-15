Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nursing home residents sell crafts to support people with cognitive decline

Residents at Autumn Grace Assisted Living display their handmade crafts
Residents at Autumn Grace Assisted Living display their handmade crafts(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato nursing home residents are selling their artwork for a special cause.

Autumn Grace Assisted Living hosted a bake sale and silent auction Friday.

All items were made by the residents. Bidders browsed drawings, hand-sewn pillows, tie blankets and more.

Each craft was accompanied by a picture of its creator.

All proceeds will go to the Validation Training Institute which supports elders with cognitive decline.

“They train our staff, people who have dementia and Alzheimer’s. There’s so many people here that are so creative, and it’s really nice being able to help them execute that. So, that’s a really good thing to do for them,” said Activities Coordinator Maizie Etter.

The event is the first of many seasonal activities for Autumn Grace residents.

The nursing home will host a fall festival with live music and activities later this month.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death

Latest News

The Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender,...
Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county
A sign highlighting the new ForeverWell program at the Mankato Family YMCA is pictured...
Mankato Family YMCA launches new ForeverWell program
Mankato Family YMCA launches new ForeverWell program
Mankato Family YMCA is holding a launch party for its new program, ForeverWell, directed...
Mankato YMCA Launches ForeverWell program