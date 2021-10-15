Pick of the Litter: Pistachio & Bug

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is a bonded pair.

Pistachio and Bug are two domestic shorthair cats that have complimenting personalities.

Bug is gentle and shy, while Pistachio is her friendly and outgoing companion.

Bug enjoys cuddling and playing hide and seek in her free time.

Pistachio enjoys relaxing and laying in the sun.

They came to BENCHS separately but became best friends.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.