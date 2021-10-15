Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Rep. Jim Hagedorn redirects Lazzaro donations to 3 southern Minnesota charities

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced Friday three charities will receive funds in the amount donated to his congressional campaign by accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro.

CADA in Mankato, the Southwest Crisis Center in Windom and Jackson, and the Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester are the beneficiaries of the $21,000.

MORE:
Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm
Hagedorn to choose charity for Lazzaro donations
Rep. Hagedorn responds to campaign donor’s indictment
College GOP chair pleads not guilty in sex trafficking case
Lawsuit: GOP donor offered money to hush girl he trafficked
Testimony: Minnesota GOP donor paid underage girls for sex

Hagedorn denies being aware of Lazzaro’s alleged crimes, saying in a statement: “My focus and concern are with all who have been sexually exploited. Victims of such crimes deserve compassion, support and resources.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden signs debt limit hike, but December standoff looms
FULL | Sen. Amy Klobuchar leads roundtable with parents about harms of Facebook, Instagram on kids
Brown County Republicans
Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm
Minnesota Republicans attend FUN Raiser in New Ulm