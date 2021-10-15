Rep. Jim Hagedorn redirects Lazzaro donations to 3 southern Minnesota charities

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (MN-01) announced Friday three charities will receive funds in the amount donated to his congressional campaign by accused sex trafficker Anton Lazzaro.

CADA in Mankato, the Southwest Crisis Center in Windom and Jackson, and the Women’s Shelter and Support Center in Rochester are the beneficiaries of the $21,000.

Hagedorn denies being aware of Lazzaro’s alleged crimes, saying in a statement: “My focus and concern are with all who have been sexually exploited. Victims of such crimes deserve compassion, support and resources.”

