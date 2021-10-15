Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Reports: UK lawmaker stabbed while meeting constituents

This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David...
This is an undated photo issued by UK Parliament of Conservative Member of Parliament, David Amess. Police have been called to an incident in eastern England amid reports a lawmaker has been stabbed during a meeting with constituents. Sky News says Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked in the town of Leigh-on-Sea on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Amess’ London office confirmed police and ambulance had been called but had no other details. Amess has been a member of Parliament since 1997.(Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been arrested after a stabbing in eastern England on Friday. Multiple media reports say the victim is a Conservative lawmaker attacked during a meeting with constituents.

The Essex Police force said officers were called to reports of a stabbing in Leigh-on-Sea just after noon Friday. It said “a man was arrested shortly after & we’re not looking for anyone else.”

Sky News and others said Conservative lawmaker David Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, a seaside town east of London.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Amess’ London office confirmed Friday that police and ambulance had been called, but had no other details.

Amess has been a member of Parliament for Southend West, which includes Leigh-on-Sea, since 1997, but has been a lawmaker since 1983.

Violence against British politicians is rare, but in June 2016 Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was fatally stabbed and shot in her northern England constituency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death
Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages

Latest News

The Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender,...
Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county
The Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender,...
Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county
Crews search the Ohio River for a car Thursday.
Car pulled from Ohio River linked to mother and 2 children missing since 2002
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes were found under a California home. An expert blamed the drought for...
Nearly 100 rattlesnakes found under California home