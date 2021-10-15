Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county

Le Sueur County, Minn. (KEYC) - The Le Sueur County Sherriff’s Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender will be residing in a Cordova Township residence.

39-year old Brian Joseph Miller was released, this past Tuesday.

Miller has had a history of sexual assault against adult women in Lyon County and Polk County in Iowa.

Miller has previously been in the custody of the Department of Corrections and the Minnesota Department of Human Services Sex Offender Program.

