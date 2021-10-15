Your Photos
Show opposing views of Holocaust, Texas school official suggests in recording

By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) - A school official in Texas is under fire for telling teachers if they have a book on the Holocaust, they also must have one opposing the historical documentation of it.

The executive director of curriculum for Carroll Independent School District in suburban Dallas made the comment at a training session for elementary school teachers.

School officials were explaining how teachers should implement a new law in Texas that seeks to restrict discussion of race and history in schools.

A staff member recorded an exchange with Gina Peddy in a hallway after the session had ended, among a smaller group of educators.

“Just try to remember the concepts of (Texas House Bill) 3979. And make sure that if you have a book on the Holocaust, that you have one that has opposing, that has other perspectives,” Peddy said.

One teacher is heard saying, “How do you oppose the Holocaust?”

Peddy can be heard on a longer recording obtained by NBC answering that question with “Believe me, that’s coming up.”

The district’s superintendent has issued an apology, saying, “We recognize there are not two sides of the Holocaust.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

