Six shot in three separate Minneapolis shootings

Six people were shot and injured in Minneapolis in three separate incidents that occurred within 45 minutes of each other.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Six people were shot and injured in Minneapolis in three separate incidents that occurred within 45 minutes of each other.

The shootings happened Thursday night, beginning at 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Ave. Police arrived to find a man on the ground who appeared to be shot.

Later, a second shooting happened at 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South. One man had been shot.

At 9:46 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about shots fired on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue East. Four men were shot in that incident.

The medical conditions of the victims were not immediately known.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

