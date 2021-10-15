Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Walz promises COVID testing expansion, vaccine incentives

FILE — Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing...
FILE — Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz says his administration will soon announce expanded COVID-19 testing options and launch new incentives to get teenagers vaccinated.

Minnesota Public Radio reported Walz made the remarks Thursday morning while touring a testing site Duluth.

The governor said the administration plans to “massively expand” testing capacity statewide. Meanwhile, state health officials are seeking donations of services, products and unique experiences to offer 12- to 17-year-olds who get vaccinated.

The incentives will expand to 5- to 11-year-olds if they’re approved for shots, Walz said. He anticipates that age group will become eligible by the last week in October or the first week of November.

He urged people to get vaccinated, saying 87% of Minnesotans hospitalized with COVID-19 and all 25 people who died of it Thursday were not inoculated.

“These are the most tested and used vaccines that we have seen,” Walz said. “They were decades in the development of this. And to not do so not only puts you, your family (at risk), but it puts your community at risk.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
FILE — A patient at a DHS-operated facility on the Forensic Services campus in St. Peter,...
Patient at DHS-operated facility in St. Peter dies of COVID-19
Two suspects have been charged after gunfire was reported and for fleeing from Mankato Public...
UPDATE: Two charged in connection to weapons/pursuit incident in Mankato
Elysian bathroom
Destructive social media trend hits close to home

Latest News

FILE — Mankato Area Public Schools gives an update on COVID-19 in schools as the district...
MAPS releases COVID report card for the start of the school year
A sign highlighting the new ForeverWell program at the Mankato Family YMCA is pictured...
Mankato Family YMCA launches new ForeverWell program
Mankato Family YMCA launches new ForeverWell program
COVID-19 information update
COVID-19 information update