Winona-Rochester Diocese $22 million payment plan approved

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winona-Rochester Diocese has reached an agreement to establish a trust for sexual abuse survivors.

Yesterday, a federal bankruptcy court in Minnesota approved the diocese’s plan to fund up to $22,056,000 in assets for the trust.

The Plan of reorganization will also enhance non-monetary protocols for the protection of children.

“I welcome today’s announcement” said Bishop John M. Quinn in a statement. “I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese. My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”

