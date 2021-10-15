Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Winona-Rochester Diocese $22 million payment plan approved

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Winona-Rochester Diocese has reached an agreement to establish a trust for sexual abuse survivors.

Yesterday, a federal bankruptcy court in Minnesota approved the diocese’s plan to fund up to $22,056,000 in assets for the trust.

The Plan of reorganization will also enhance non-monetary protocols for the protection of children.

“I welcome today’s announcement” said Bishop John M. Quinn in a statement. “I want to express my sincere apology to all those who have been affected by sexual abuse in our Diocese. My prayers go out to all survivors of abuse and I pledge my continuing commitment to ensure that this terrible chapter in the history of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester never happens again.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
Cedar Rapids police said they received a call at about 2:10 a.m. about a suspicious person at...
Police: Iowa teen admitted to killing parents to ‘take charge of his life’
Theresa Bentaas was convicted of manslaughter Friday in the death of her newborn son whose body...
South Dakota mom convicted 40 years after baby was found frozen to death

Latest News

Kelsey and Lisa headed to Minneopa State Park for a last-minute look at the colorful scenery in...
Last call for fall!
Kelsey and Lisa headed to Minneopa State Park for a last-minute look at the colorful scenery in...
Last call for fall!
Yesterday, a federal bankruptcy court in Minnesota approved the Winona-Rochester Diocese's plan...
Winona-Rochester Diocese payment plan approved
Six people were shot and injured in Minneapolis in three separate incidents that occurred...
Six shot in three separate Minneapolis shootings