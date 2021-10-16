Your Photos
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ST. JAMES, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St. James late Friday night.

St. James Officer Brad Nestegard was helping a member of the public when a truck crashed head-on with his squad, according to a press release from St. James Police.

Investigators say the truck was driven by an adult St. James resident.

The crash happened just before midnight at 11th Street South, south of 10th Ave South.

Drivers from both vehicles were taken to Mayo Clinic St. James with minor injuries. 

The release says that alcohol was a factor in the crash, and criminal charges are pending.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

