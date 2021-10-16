DNR: 2021 marks deadliest boating season in 16 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The 2021 boating season was Minnesota’s deadliest in 16 years.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says 17 people lost their lives in boating-related drownings and crashes, which is the most since 2005.

Of the 17 casualties, 16 of them were not wearing life jackets when they went into the water.

The DNR is reminding people to stay safe on the water since it’s still boating season and it’s getting colder.

”So, if you do have an unexpected fall into cold water, the first thing that you should do is remain calm,” said Lisa Dugan, recreation safety outreach coordinator at the Minnesota DNR. “There is a 1-10-1 rule that you can follow. It is kind of easy to remember, take a minute to catch your breath because there is something that happens when you fall into cold water. You automatically go into shock and gasp in response, and then take 10 minutes of meaningful movement.”

The agency says the water has dropped below 70 degrees, and about 30% of boating-related fatalities happen during the cold-water periods of spring and fall.

