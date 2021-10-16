Your Photos
MY Place to host MY Pace Mile on Sunday

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The MY Pace Mile is taking place this Sunday.

The mile will be going on from 10:30 am until 12 p.m. on Commerce Drive.

This is one of the many fundraising efforts for Mankato Youth Place.

It is $25 for those 16 years and older, $15 for those between 5 and 15 years, and free for children 4 years old and younger.

All of the proceeds go to helping MY Place with its day-to-day activities and needs.

”We are really excited to have the MY Pace Mile on Sunday. It is a great opportunity for us to bring the community together. This is our first in-person event since before COVID, and we are just excited to be able to see some of our supporters and hopefully gain some new friends,” MY Place Executive Director Erin Simmons said.

The deadline to sign up is Sunday at 9 a.m.

