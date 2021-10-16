Your Photos
New fundraising organization taking shape in New Ulm

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — A new fundraising organization is taking shape in New Ulm.

The 100 Women Who Care organization in New Ulm is a local group of women who meet twice a year and contribute to the area.

They meet in October and April to benefit a local nonprofit with a $10,000 gift.

Members nominate their favorite local charity and three of those nominations are chosen for consideration. Each organization has five minutes to explain how $10,000 would help in their fight. Then members choose one of the three to receive the money.

Our goal: 100 local women x $100 donation = $10,000 to a local charity. Learn more at https://100women-newulm.org

Posted by 100 Women Who Care New Ulm Area on Friday, October 8, 2021

The $10,000 is accumulated by 100 of the committee members donating $100 each.

”I think for a lot of us, we think, ‘well, what is my $100 going to do?’, but when you know you have another 99 people working with you, that $10,000 can be transformational to some nonprofits, especially those in the New Ulm area,” explained Michelle Markgraf.

The first event will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, at 6 p.m. at Turner Hall in New Ulm.

