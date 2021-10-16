Your Photos
Pemberton residents told to boil water as crews work to repair water main

FILE — Residents in Pemberton may be without running water after a water main broke Friday.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) — Residents in Pemberton may be without running water after a water main broke Friday.

City officials say residents who have decreased water pressure should plan on boiling their water until further notice after a water main broke unexpectedly.

Some residents may get their water turned on Friday evening, while others may have to wait until Saturday night.

The number of residents and the specific neighborhoods in Pemberton that are affected by the break is unknown at this time.

Visit the City of Pemberton’s Facebook page for additional updates.

