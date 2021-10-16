Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Police: 4 hurt in shooting near high school football game

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A police chief in Alabama says four people are wounded after a shooting near a high school football game Friday night.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told reporters the shooting happened near the exit ramp at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The chief says two of the four people shot were juveniles.

All four went to hospitals where one was reported in critical condition.

No arrests were immediately announced. Police say witnesses reported two suspects left the scene in a white sedan.

The game was between Vigor and Williamson high schools. The game was called off after the shooting.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
FILE — A group of students from Mankato was rescued from the Minnesota River after their canoes...
Mankato students rescued after canoes overturn during field trip
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
The Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender,...
Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county

Latest News

Milwaukee Police are searching for missing three-year-old Major P. Harris, who was last seen...
Amber Alert: Milwaukee police searching for missing 3-year-old boy
Four people shot outside of a high school football game in Mobile, say police. (Source: WPMI...
Four shot outside high school football game
Former President Bill Clinton speaks, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Georgetown Law's second...
Clinton ‘doing fine’ and will be out of hospital soon
In this Oct. 12, 2021, photo, David and Wendy Mills, parents of Kailee Mills who was killed...
Backlog in federal safety rules amid US car crash ‘epidemic’