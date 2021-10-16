Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Runners lace up for the 12th annual Mankato Marathon

Mankato Marathon
Mankato Marathon(KEYC)
By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As racers tie up their laces, and stretch out to get ready for the big run, the Mankato Marathon returned this weekend with a full scheudle of races.

Saturday’s races included the full marathon, the half marathon, the 10K and the marathon relay.

“Every time feels awesome to send them on their way,” president of Visit Mankato Anna Thill said. “It is again a testament to the community, the running spirit and everything that goes into putting this race on.”

Thomas Crampton won the full men’s race with a time of two hours and 33 minutes.

The women’s winner was Breana Siljander; she won her race with a time of 3 hours and 19 minutes. She originally ran off course and had help finding her way back before taking home the first place win after running an additional half mile.

“Well I actually ran the Twin Cities two weeks ago and I ran twice between now and then,” Siljander said. “But I have been trying to run all summer, stay healthy, stay fit, there’s people that can’t run so I might as well.”

Runners came from far and wide to run in the yearly Mankato event.

Mohammed Bati, the winner of the men’s half marathon, came from St. Paul. Even though it was his first time running in the Mankato Marathon, he says it won’t be his last and that he’s hungry for more.

“My goal actually is to go to the Olympics,” Bati said. “I do not know the day but I want to go to the Olympics. My goal is big but you know everything is day by day.”

Crowds cheered as the runners crossed the finish lines and celebrated runners who completed the 13.1 mile half marathon.

The women’s winner of the race was Caryn Herrick of St. Louis Park. It was also her first time running the Mankato Marathon course, and it was her first half marathon win. She says staying focused was the key.

“Just stay controlled so, it is 13 miles so just don’t burn yourself right away,” Herrick said.

The marathon has grown a lot in its 12-year span and Thill is looking forward to the future after a another successful year.

“It puts us on the map in the running world and it has done that for us,” Thill said. “It is an award winning race, especially a half marathon and that means a lot to the community.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
FILE — A group of students from Mankato was rescued from the Minnesota River after their canoes...
Mankato students rescued after canoes overturn during field trip
The Perkins on Highway 169 in North Mankato has closed
Perkins on Highway 169 closes
The Le Sueur County Sherriff's Office informed local residents that a level-three sex offender,...
Sex offender moving into Le Sueur county

Latest News

The MY Pace Mile is taking place this Sunday.
MY Place to host MY Pace Mile on Sunday
MY Place to host MY Pace Mile on Sunday
A new fundraising organization is taking shape in New Ulm.
New fundraising organization taking shape in New Ulm
New fundraising organization taking shape in New Ulm