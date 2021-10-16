Runners lace up for the 12th annual Mankato Marathon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -As racers tie up their laces, and stretch out to get ready for the big run, the Mankato Marathon returned this weekend with a full scheudle of races.

Saturday’s races included the full marathon, the half marathon, the 10K and the marathon relay.

“Every time feels awesome to send them on their way,” president of Visit Mankato Anna Thill said. “It is again a testament to the community, the running spirit and everything that goes into putting this race on.”

Thomas Crampton won the full men’s race with a time of two hours and 33 minutes.

The women’s winner was Breana Siljander; she won her race with a time of 3 hours and 19 minutes. She originally ran off course and had help finding her way back before taking home the first place win after running an additional half mile.

“Well I actually ran the Twin Cities two weeks ago and I ran twice between now and then,” Siljander said. “But I have been trying to run all summer, stay healthy, stay fit, there’s people that can’t run so I might as well.”

Runners came from far and wide to run in the yearly Mankato event.

Mohammed Bati, the winner of the men’s half marathon, came from St. Paul. Even though it was his first time running in the Mankato Marathon, he says it won’t be his last and that he’s hungry for more.

“My goal actually is to go to the Olympics,” Bati said. “I do not know the day but I want to go to the Olympics. My goal is big but you know everything is day by day.”

Crowds cheered as the runners crossed the finish lines and celebrated runners who completed the 13.1 mile half marathon.

The women’s winner of the race was Caryn Herrick of St. Louis Park. It was also her first time running the Mankato Marathon course, and it was her first half marathon win. She says staying focused was the key.

“Just stay controlled so, it is 13 miles so just don’t burn yourself right away,” Herrick said.

The marathon has grown a lot in its 12-year span and Thill is looking forward to the future after a another successful year.

“It puts us on the map in the running world and it has done that for us,” Thill said. “It is an award winning race, especially a half marathon and that means a lot to the community.”

