Fairmont Area advances past St. Peter in Section 2A semifinal match

By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Fairmont Area boys’ soccer team defeated the Saint Peter Saints 1-0 in the Section 2A semifinals, Saturday afternoon.

In the first half, Cardinal junior forward Matthew Kotewa put home the lone goal to secure the victory.

Fairmont Area is slated to face Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa in the section championship, Oct. 21.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

