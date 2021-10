ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - The Gustavus Adolphus football team had 403 total-rushing yards in its 33-21 win over the Hamline Pipers, Saturday afternoon.

The Golden Gusties improve to 5-1 on the season. Next up, GAC hosts Saint John’s Oct. 23 at 1 p.m.

