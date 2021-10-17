Your Photos
Mavericks extend winning streak to seven

MSU's offense takes off against UMD.
MSU's offense takes off against UMD.(KEYC)
By Rob Clark
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The MSU women’s soccer team played host to Minnesota Duluth Sunday afternoon.

MSU’s offense dominates from start to finish. Mavericks win 5-1 over Duluth improving to 10-2-1 on the season.

“To jump out and get what we did here early was a big emphasis after the game on Friday to start fast and continue with that as the game progressed. To have the ladies step up in the way that they did, I was proud of them. That was a tough one on Friday. To bounce back and start as fast as we did today was really encouraging,” said Brian Bahl, MSU women’s soccer head coach.

Junior forward Jenny Vetter found the back of the net twice in the contest. The former Mankato East star now has 14 goals on the season.

The Mavericks are outscoring opponents 18-1 in the month of October.

MSU takes to the road for the start of three game road trip this Friday at Minot State.

