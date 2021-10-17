Minnesota State suffers sweep to #5/6 Minnesota, Frank 84 saves on the weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maverick women’s hockey team fell 6-2 to the No. 5/6 Minnesota Gophers in their series finale, Saturday evening.

MSU netminder Calla Frank stopped 40 of 46 shots in the loss to total 84 over the course of the series.

Minnesota State next hosts No. 1 Wisconsin inside of the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center Oct. 29-30.

