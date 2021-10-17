Your Photos
#1 Mavericks come up short in Ice Breaker Championship

Minnesota State forward Ryan Sandelin, back, celebrates his overtime goal with forward Brendan Furry in the team's NCAA West Regional college hockey semifinal against Quinnipiac on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Loveland, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Mary Rominger
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team faced off against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the Ice Breaker Championship, Saturday evening.

The Mavericks held a 2-1 lead entering the third frame, though Michigan went onto score two-unanswered goals to defeat MSU 3-2.

Minnesota State returns to action at the end of October for a series with Northern Michigan.

