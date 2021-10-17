1 Mavericks come up short in Ice Breaker Championship

DULUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - The top-ranked Minnesota State men’s hockey team faced off against the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the Ice Breaker Championship, Saturday evening.

The Mavericks held a 2-1 lead entering the third frame, though Michigan went onto score two-unanswered goals to defeat MSU 3-2.

Minnesota State returns to action at the end of October for a series with Northern Michigan.

