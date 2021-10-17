Nobody hurt after movie theater shooting in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Police say somebody walked into a Twin Cities movie theater and opened fire Friday night.

Nobody was hurt and police are looking for the shooter.

Police say someone walked into the lobby of the movie theater in Plymouth and fired off at least two rounds.

The theater has been evacuated and closed for the night.

The shooting comes less than a week after a mass shooting inside a St. Paul bar.

That shooting left one woman dead and 14 people injured.

