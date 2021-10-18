Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

1st woman to lead state Air National Guard assumes duties

Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, right, who is the most senior enlisted member of the...
Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, right, who is the most senior enlisted member of the Minnesota Air Guard, is pictured as she assumes the responsibility as the State Command Chief Master Sergeant of the Minnesota National Guard Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Facebook/Minnesota National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The first woman to lead the Minnesota Air National Guard officially assumed her duties after a change of command ceremony over the weekend.

Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson is the most senior enlisted member of the Minnesota Air Guard. She’s in charge of about 2,000 airmen located at two separate wings and the command headquarters.

“My priorities are to build relationships to improve the resiliency of the force so we may provide this state and nation a ready force,” Erikson said. “I will also provide opportunities for development and growth.”

Please help us congratulate Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erickson as she assumes the responsibility as the State...

Posted by Minnesota National Guard on Saturday, October 16, 2021

Erikson has 32 years of service in the Air Force and has held six different duty positions. She began her career as a jet engine mechanic on the C-141 cargo aircraft. At one point she was in charge of the 148th Medical Group that deployed to Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Erikson holds three Community College of the Air Force associate’s degrees, in aircraft maintenance technology, human resources and personnel administration, and health care management.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St....
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, pictured, replaced Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this...
New Crookston bishop says sexual abuse victims are priority
Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Holiday season may be hit hard by the global supply chain crisis as even artificial Christmas...
Christmas tree shortage expected amid global supply shortage