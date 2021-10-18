Allina WestHealth Nurses Strike Over Fair Pay

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (KEYC) - Allina WestHealth in Plymouth is closing its emergency room and urgent care as nurses go on strike.

The strike started Sunday at 7:00 a.m. as nurses seek a new contract that would provide fair pay and benefits. The three-day closure will displace hundreds of people and Allina would be losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue, according to a nurse with the Minnesota Nurses Association.

The MNA says negotiations have been going on since May and that nurses have failed to reach an agreement on a number of issues including getting summer holiday pay, which they say most nurses in the Twin Cities already have.

Allina reportedly cannot find enough nurses to replace those striking so the ER and urgent care will be closing for three days.

