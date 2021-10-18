Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County

Your Photos
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the weekend.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DERRYNANE, Minn. (KEYC) — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the weekend.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to the crash scene just south of the intersection of Highway 19 and 201st Avenue in Derrynane Township at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.

Responding deputies arrived to discover that a 2008 Mazda MX-5 Miata had rolled onto its side in the west ditch of 201st Avenue.

Deputiues located the drive and lone occupant a short distance from the vehicle, where it had appeared that the driver had been ejected from the vehicle as a result of the rollover. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver was identified as 73-year-old Jeffrey Dean Cornelius of Sun Lakes, Arizona.

An initial investigation indicated the vehicle was traveling southbound on 201st Avenue from Highway 19. The vehicle appeared to have lost control, entered the west ditch where it rolled over until coming to a rest on its side.

Authorities say Cornelius was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.

