Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) — Highway 14 has reopened east of Owatonna after closing Monday due to a crash at a nearby railroad crossing.
The Minnesota State Patrol says an eastbound train struck a semi-truck trailer hauling rocks near Steele County Road 180 around 8:45 a.m.
According to the incident report, the semi came to rest on the east side of the tracks, while the trailer and rocks came to rest on the west side.
Two people were on the Canadian Pacific train at the time of the crash, while the semi-driver was the lone occupant of that vehicle.
Authorities say no injuries were reported.
