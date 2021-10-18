Your Photos
Derek Chauvin hires lawyer to represent him on appeal

FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer...
FILE - In this June 25, 2021, file image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. A coalition of news media outlets, including The Associated Press, is asking the judge who oversaw the trial of Chauvin to release the identities of jurors who convicted him in the death of George Floyd. In a court filing Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, the coalition said the court's desire to protect jurors from unwanted publicity is not grounds to keep their identities sealed under law. Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years.(Court TV via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Derek Chauvin has hired an attorney to represent him as he appeals his murder conviction in the death of George Floyd.

Attorney William Mohrman filed a document with the court on Friday saying he would represent Chauvin on his appeal. This comes after the Minnesota Supreme Court denied Chauvin’s request to use a public defender in the appeal process, saying a review of his debts and assets shows he’s ineligible.

Morhman is a partner with Mohrman, Kaardal & Erickson, a law firm that has been involved in cases challenging the 2020 presidential election results and COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health care workers.

