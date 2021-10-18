Your Photos
Enbridge fails to meet aquifer cleanup deadline in Minnesota

(AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEARBROOK, Minn. (AP) - Enbridge has failed to meet a deadline set by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for cleaning up a site where an aquifer ruptured during construction of the Line 3 oil pipeline.

The DNR had given the company until Friday to repair the damage to the artesian aquifer near Clearbrook.

Regulators will require compensation for the additional time it takes to stop the groundwater flow.

Regulators are also investigating two other sites where the company may have caused additional groundwater damage. Enbridge spokeswoman Julie Kellner says the company is “fully cooperating” with the DNR.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

