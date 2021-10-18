Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Former President Bill Clinton released from hospital

Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday.
Former President Bill Clinton was released from a Southern California hospital Sunday.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, CA. (KEYC) - Former president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California where he was recovering from an infection.

Clinton spent five nights in the hospital where he received IV antibiotics, his spokesperson Angel Urena said in a statement.

Clinton was admitted on Tuesday. He was put on a broad spectrum of antibiotics. But a decision was made on Friday to switch him to an oral antibiotic. He remained in the hospital for an additional day for observation.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perkins on Highway 169 closed due to staffing shortage
Greater Mankato Growth weighs in on restaurant closures, staffing shortages
Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St....
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured
This Sunday, Mankato restaurant Buffalo WIngs & Rings will close. This comes just a few days...
Buffalo Wings & Rings to close
Vote for the KEYC Play of the Night that will be featured during Sports Extra on Friday at 10...
Sports Extra Play of the Night: Week 7

Latest News

(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Water notice lifted for Pemberton
Enbridge fails to meet aquifer cleanup deadline in Minnesota
Allina WestHealth Nurses Strike Over Fair Pay
Trick-or-treater grabs candy
Mayo offers tips to keep kids safe this Halloween