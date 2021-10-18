Former President Bill Clinton released from hospital

ORANGE, CA. (KEYC) - Former president Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California where he was recovering from an infection.

Clinton spent five nights in the hospital where he received IV antibiotics, his spokesperson Angel Urena said in a statement.

Clinton was admitted on Tuesday. He was put on a broad spectrum of antibiotics. But a decision was made on Friday to switch him to an oral antibiotic. He remained in the hospital for an additional day for observation.

