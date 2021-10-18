Gov. Walz takes part in opening weekend of pheasant hunting season

“It was the perfect morning to kick off the 2021 pheasant hunting season! As a lifetime Pheasants Forever member, I want to thank the Kandiyohi County team for their conservation work that make this sport possible. I also want to thank Kevin Ochsner and Nathan Rohne, and of course, our four-legged hunting partners Rayna and Hook, for helping me bag a bird. Wishing all Minnesotans taking part in this time-honored tradition a safe season and successful hunt.”