Gov. Walz takes part in opening weekend of pheasant hunting season
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Walz took part in the opening weekend of Minnesota’s 2021 pheasant hunting season.
Saturday morning, Gov. Walz hunted on private land in Kandiyohi County. The governor was joined by longtime pheasant hunters in the Willmar area as well as members of Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever. The governor was even able to nab a pheasant during the outing.
Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.