Hwy 14 closed, detoured east of Owatonna for crash

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Highway 14, east of Owatonna, is currently closed and detoured due to a vehicle crash involving a train at the railroad tracks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The highway closure is between Southeast 44th Ave. and Southeast 54th Ave. near Steele County Rd 43.

Motorists should follow the established detour. The highway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.