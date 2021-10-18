Mayo offers tips to keep kids safe this Halloween

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Halloween is right around the corner, and experts are weighing in on how to keep kids healthy this holiday.

COVID-19 rates have been on the rise since children returned to the classroom last month.

“We’ve seen, kind of in the last few weeks, that children have made up about 25-30% of new cases,” said Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center.

Rates are especially elevated among kids 12 and younger who are not yet eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Rajapakse added, “They do make up one of the larger non-immune parts of our population.”

The FDA will meet next week to discuss a shot for 5- to 11-year-olds. If approved, rollout could begin as soon as early November.

But until then, there are ways to help keep kids protected against the virus as they engage in fall activities.

Trick-or-treating is safe to engage in as long as candy collectors are masked and distanced.

“In terms of doing things like wiping down all the candy or something like that, that’s not necessary,” stated Rajapakse.

Masking is an effective precaution that’s already common on Halloween. Doctors said costumes that cover most of your nose and mouth are sufficient.

Parents should also be mindful of taking precautions to prevent other illnesses going around this season.

Rajapakse mentioned, “Typically, the next few months is when we start to see influenza start to circulate again.”

Doctors expect this year’s flu season to be worse than the last thanks to relaxed safety practices.

They said getting the flu shot is the best way to keep kids protected. Children six months and older are eligible to receive it.

“It takes about two weeks after you’ve gotten your flu vaccine to build up the level of immunity, and so there’s still some time before Halloween for that,” Rajapakse explained.

High-risk activities that should be avoided this Halloween are large, indoor gatherings.

Experts encourage people to consider low-risk alternatives like pumpkin carving or apple picking.

