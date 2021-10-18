Memorial walk honors Minnesotans killed by domestic violence

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - 30 purple signs line Stolzman Road. Each one symbolizes a life lost to domestic violence.

It’s all part of a campaign launched by CADA.

“We really do just want people to walk by, take a moment to put a face to the reality that is domestic violence and relationship abuse,” said Kristen Walters, Development & Communications Manager at CADA.

The Domestic Violence Memorial Walk was set up two weeks ago in observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Walters added, “The memorial walk consists of signs that have a picture and a name for each person who we know lost their lives to domestic violence in 2020.”

The Mankato nonprofit hopes the installation will shed light on domestic abuse related homicides. All 30 lost their lives last year alone, and all 30 were Minnesotans.

“When we can show that there are people in Minnesota, that there are people in our community that are experiencing domestic violence, it opens our eyes to how prevalent the problem is and how many people it impacts,” Walters explained.

The National Institute of Health estimates as many as one in four women and one in nine men are victims of domestic violence, but CADA says those numbers have risen during the pandemic.

Walters mentioned, “COVID impacted relationship abuse in extreme ways. We also know that isolation is a tactic that people who use violence in relationships use to control their victims, so we saw that really exacerbated in really unprecedented ways.”

The signs will remain on display through the end of the month.

“It does show that this a huge problem in our state and our nation. Come any time through the end of October, and keep these people in your memories,” said Walters.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.