Minnesota governor announces COVID vaccine incentive program for teens

A patient receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
A patient receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC Photo/Lauren Andrego)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s governor announced a new COVID-19 vaccine incentive program in which teens who get the shot can receive a $200 gift card and a chance at a $100,000 college scholarship.

Governor Tim Walz is calling the campaign “Kids Deserve a Shot.”

The goal is to encourage Minnesotans 12-17-years-old to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The program consists of two sets of rewards: a $200 Visa gift card for 12-17-year-olds who start and complete their vaccine series over the next six weeks.

It also includes five drawings of $100,000 Minnesota college scholarships for any Minnesotan 12-17 years old with a complete vaccine series.

“To keep our schools safe for kids of all ages, we need our teens who are eligible now to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said. “Our children deserve a shot of protection from these safe, effective vaccines, and kids deserve a shot at these amazing rewards.”

Currently, 50% of Minnesotans 12-15 and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated, the lowest vaccination rates of all eligible age groups.

Walz said he hopes more teens getting the vaccine will help drive down COVID-19 case rates in schools.

Click here to read full program details and rules and register online.

Governor Walz authorized $12.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds for the “Kids Deserve a Shot” incentive program.

