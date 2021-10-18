Your Photos
Minnesota nears 400 traffic deaths this year, outpacing 2020


FILE — The Minnesota State Patrol says a Ram cargo van was traveling on westbound Highway 14 when it rolled over into the median near Nicollet, Minn., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota public safety officials said Monday that nearly 400 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads this year, putting the state on pace to see the highest number of traffic fatalities recorded since 2007.

Officials said there have been 384 traffic fatalities in 2021. That’s a 23% increase over this time last year.

The Department of Public Safety said that at the current pace, Minnesota could see about 475 traffic fatalities this year — that’s the most the state has recorded since 2007, when 510 people died on Minnesota roads.

Speed has been the largest contributing factor in fatal crashes this year — with 124 speed-related deaths through Oct. 14. This is a 27% percent increase from this time last year and a 107% increase from this time in 2019.

Officials are urging motorists to drive smart to help reduce deaths and serious injuries from car accidents.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

