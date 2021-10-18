Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Supreme Court reimplements mask requirements in courtrooms, buildings

FILE — The Minnesota State Court announced Monday that it is reinstating some COVID-19...
FILE — The Minnesota State Court announced Monday that it is reinstating some COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.(Blue Earth County (custom credit) | Blue Earth County)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Court announced Monday that it is reinstating some COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The court said in a news release Monday that every person entering a court facility must wear a face covering at all times when in public areas served by the Judicial Branch or other common areas of the facility and in the courtroom during proceedings. The requirements apply to Judicial Branch staff and judges, attorneys, parties, witnesses, case participants including jurors, those who attend in-person hearings, and any person who enters a court facility to use public services provided by the Judicial Branch.

The Minnesota Supreme Court says that the extension and modification of the order filed on July 30 come as the positivity rate and positive case numbers in Minnesota have increased significantly since the filing date and the entire state is experiencing a high level of community transmission.

The decision to reimplement the safety measures is one way that the Minnesota Supreme Court is trying to keep the Minnesota Judicial Branch open and allow already scheduled in-person court proceedings to continue as planned.

The new orders will remain in effect unless expressly superseded by the provisions of the new order.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St....
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

A patient receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Minnesota governor announces COVID vaccine incentive program for teens
Trick-or-treater grabs candy
Mayo offers tips to keep kids safe this Halloween
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offered tips on how people can minimize the risk...
CDC recommends masks, COVID shot for holiday travel
Walz announces plan to help hospitals, launch new testing opportunities
Walz announces plan to help hospitals, launch new testing opportunities