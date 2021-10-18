Minnesota Supreme Court reimplements mask requirements in courtrooms, buildings

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Court announced Monday that it is reinstating some COVID-19 prevention and mitigation measures for all visitors regardless of vaccination status.

The court said in a news release Monday that every person entering a court facility must wear a face covering at all times when in public areas served by the Judicial Branch or other common areas of the facility and in the courtroom during proceedings. The requirements apply to Judicial Branch staff and judges, attorneys, parties, witnesses, case participants including jurors, those who attend in-person hearings, and any person who enters a court facility to use public services provided by the Judicial Branch.

The Minnesota Supreme Court says that the extension and modification of the order filed on July 30 come as the positivity rate and positive case numbers in Minnesota have increased significantly since the filing date and the entire state is experiencing a high level of community transmission.

The decision to reimplement the safety measures is one way that the Minnesota Supreme Court is trying to keep the Minnesota Judicial Branch open and allow already scheduled in-person court proceedings to continue as planned.

The new orders will remain in effect unless expressly superseded by the provisions of the new order.

