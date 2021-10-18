New art tribute to Dylan on display outside Minnesota school
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HIBBING, MInn, (AP) - A public art tribute to Bob Dylan was unveiled in Hibbing to inspire a new generation of young artists.
The display of the town’s most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.
On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016.
The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lyrics from more than 50 of his songs.
The volunteer group Hibbing Dylan Project spent five years and raised about $100,000 to design and build the tribute.
