New art tribute to Dylan on display outside Minnesota school

A public art display of Hibbing's most famous resident, Bob Dylan, is located outside Hibbing...
A public art display of Hibbing's most famous resident, Bob Dylan, is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.(Source: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HIBBING, MInn, (AP) - A public art tribute to Bob Dylan was unveiled in Hibbing to inspire a new generation of young artists.

The display of the town’s most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.

On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016.

The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lyrics from more than 50 of his songs.

The volunteer group Hibbing Dylan Project spent five years and raised about $100,000 to design and build the tribute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

