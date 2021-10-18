New art tribute to Dylan on display outside Minnesota school

HIBBING, MInn, (AP) - A public art tribute to Bob Dylan was unveiled in Hibbing to inspire a new generation of young artists.

The display of the town’s most famous resident is located outside Hibbing High School, where the 80-year-old Dylan was a 1959 graduate.

On one side of the display, a brick wall features the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Literature that Dylan was awarded in 2016.

The opposite side of the wall features a series of stainless steel panels that contain lyrics from more than 50 of his songs.

The volunteer group Hibbing Dylan Project spent five years and raised about $100,000 to design and build the tribute.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.