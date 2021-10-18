Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

New Crookston bishop says sexual abuse victims are priority

Bishop Andrew Cozzens, pictured, replaced Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this...
Bishop Andrew Cozzens, pictured, replaced Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this year at the request of Pope Francis after an investigation into whether he covered up sexual abuse in the Crookston, Minn., diocese.(Diocese of Crookston)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROOKSTON, Minn. (AP) — The new bishop of the Crookston diocese said Monday he has learned important lessons about how the Roman Catholic church should respond to abuse by priests.

Bishop Andrew Cozzens replaced Bishop Michael Hoeppner, who resigned earlier this year at the request of Pope Francis after an investigation into whether he covered up sexual abuse in the Crookston diocese.

Cozzens, who started his previous job as auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis just days before a sexual abuse investigation there became public, said he’s seen how difficult it can be to change the culture of the church in order to deal with the sexual abuse crisis.

Press conference introducing Bishop Andrew Cozzens

Posted by Diocese of Crookston on Monday, October 18, 2021

He added that it’s a challenging time for the church and abuse victims should be the church’s priority, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

“Victims are in fact the people we should be most caring for in the crisis, and that the church can actually grow towards health, and being part of the solution for this great problem which plagues all of our society,” he said.

Cozzens grew up in Colorado, attended seminary in St. Paul and was ordained in 1997.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St....
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Members of the United Auto Workers strike outside of the John Deere Engine Works plant on...
Contract talks resume between Deere and its striking workers
Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Command Chief Master Sgt. Lisa Erikson, right, who is the most senior enlisted member of the...
1st woman to lead state Air National Guard assumes duties