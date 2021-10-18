Your Photos
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire

Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming through the roof from the attic space. The unit, located at 335 Wheeler Avenue & 335 ½ Wheeler Ave., received moderate fire and smoke damage and heavy water damage, while the downstairs unit sustained heavy water damage.(Gage Cureton | KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming through the roof from the attic space.

The unit, located at 335 Wheeler Avenue & 335 ½ Wheeler Ave., sustained moderate fire and smoke damage and heavy water damage upstairs, while the downstairs unit sustained heavy water damage.

There were no injuries.

The North Mankato Fire Department was at the scene for approximately three and a half hours and were assisted by the North Mankato Police Department and Mayo Ambulance Services. The case remains under investigation by the North Mankato Fire Department and MN State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

