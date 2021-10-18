Worker dies at recycling facility

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A worker died at a paper recycling facility in Minneapolis after suffering injuries involving heavy machinery.

Simon Barrera Merino was killed early last Tuesday morning at Pioneer Industries International.

Merino was declared dead at the scene after suffering from head and chest injuries from a “workplace injury involving a forklift.”

Authorities have not offered specifics about how the injuries occurred.

