Worker dies at recycling facility

Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at the scene after suffering injuries involving a forklift.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A worker died at a paper recycling facility in Minneapolis after suffering injuries involving heavy machinery.

Simon Barrera Merino was killed early last Tuesday morning at Pioneer Industries International.

Merino was declared dead at the scene after suffering from head and chest injuries from a “workplace injury involving a forklift.”

Authorities have not offered specifics about how the injuries occurred.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

