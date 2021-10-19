Your Photos
Childcare shortage impacts southern MN families, economy

Child plays at Cultivate Mankato
Child plays at Cultivate Mankato(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A childcare shortage continues to pose challenges to southern Minnesota families.

“There’s about 500 to 800 childcare slots that we’re short in Blue Earth and Nicollet County. From what we’re understanding, the shortage of slots is going up,” stated Ryan Vesey, Economic Development Specialist at Greater Mankato Growth.

Cultivate Mankato said there was already a need for more centers before COVID-19 shutdowns began. Director Candice Deal-Bartell mentioned, “The issues facing the childcare industry aren’t new. With COVID-19, obviously a lot of it has been coming to the surface.”

50% of Cultivate’s children and employees left during the pandemic. Now, as life returns to normal, families are needing care once again.

“We still had to have staff ready to come back to do the job when families were ready to come back,” added Deal-Bartell.

Centers, like Cultivate, are struggling to replenish their staff to meet the growing demand, and it’s pushing prices higher.

Many families have relocated to avoid the unaffordable rates, and some parents have quit their jobs to care for their children.

Vesey explained, “Childcare is an economic development issue. When we don’t have people in the workforce, that has a negative impact on the economy.”

Cultivate said it will take a community effort to improve.

“Getting people, businesses involved and coming up with creative solutions to meet the needs of their people so they can get to work and have a benefit of childcare,” stated Deal-Bartell.

