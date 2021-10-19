Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Colombia putting Pablo Escobar’s hippos on birth control

Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.
Colombia may have finally found a solution to its invasive hippos.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Colombia may have finally found a solution to one of the lesser-known legacies of the notorious drug trafficker Pablo Escobar: invasive hippos.

A handful of hippos were transferred to Colombia in the 1980s for Escobar’s private zoo, and their population has grown to 80.

Biologists have expressed concern about their environmental impact and the threat to human safety.

The regional environmental agency on Friday announced that at least 24 hippos were treated with a new method: darts loaded with a contraceptive drug to control the population.

Scientists must now track the effectiveness of the drug by measuring hormonal levels in the feces of the hippos.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County
Kimberli Romano and Kyle Hlavaty got married last weekend in Las Vegas. Most of their family,...
Bride’s parents miss wedding due to Southwest flight cancellations

Latest News

An Israeli diver discovered an ancient sword on the Mediterranean seabed.
Israeli scuba diver discovers ancient Crusader sword
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh, once prominent S.C. attorney facing theft charges, asks to leave jail
In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP Field...
Country star Travis Tritt cancels some shows due to COVID-19 policies
Toys already made are caught up in a global supply chain gridlock that could keep them off...
Supply chain chaos may cause toy shortage this holiday session
Housing experts say rental evictions are on the rise in Minnesota. As of last week, a 15-day...
Rental evictions on the rise in MN due to COVID-19