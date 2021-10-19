Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may have noticed a place off of Highway 22 where you can get homegrown veggies, but the only stipulation is that you pay on the honor system.

That place is the Little Green Wagon.

Over the weekend, someone broke into the Little Green Wagon and robbed it.

But owners Lucie and Richard Resch aren’t letting the theft get their positive spirits down.

“We shared our stories more to warn other farmers in the area because I heard that someone was hitting up some of the honor system farms in the area. I just wanted to spread the word to make sure that everyone knew what was going on. So, they could take extra precautions to protect themselves,” Lucie explained.

The Resch’s are feeling grateful and blessed to be living in such a supportive community.

Especially those who have left them messages or heartwarming comments on social media, and more people stopping by their pumpkin patch.

“We enjoy your farm so much, and it’s just... it is heartwarming. It makes me feel really good, I get a big smile on my face every time I hear those stories. It makes me feel like we are doing something good to be a good presence in our community,” Lucie said.

“It’s the support through the whole season and they have backed us for the last ten years and continue to back us each and every year,” Richard added. “It’s great to be a part of and great to provide. Hopefully encourage some more.”

One thing for sure is that the meaning of the Little Green Wagon won’t fade.

They will keep being a light in the community.

“It’s teaching things to our kids and our community. It’s getting involved, it’s sharing the hard work and visualizing the fruits of the labor. It is always changing, so it not a monotonous job. There is always something new and always something exciting,” Richard stated.

