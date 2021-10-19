Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon

By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You may have noticed a place off of Highway 22 where you can get homegrown veggies, but the only stipulation is that you pay on the honor system.

That place is the Little Green Wagon.

Over the weekend, someone broke into the Little Green Wagon and robbed it.

But owners Lucie and Richard Resch aren’t letting the theft get their positive spirits down.

“We shared our stories more to warn other farmers in the area because I heard that someone was hitting up some of the honor system farms in the area. I just wanted to spread the word to make sure that everyone knew what was going on. So, they could take extra precautions to protect themselves,” Lucie explained.

The Resch’s are feeling grateful and blessed to be living in such a supportive community.

Especially those who have left them messages or heartwarming comments on social media, and more people stopping by their pumpkin patch.

Last night someone pried their way into our pay box and emptied it. I shared this in my stories on IG and in some local...

Posted by Little Green Wagon on Saturday, October 16, 2021

“We enjoy your farm so much, and it’s just... it is heartwarming. It makes me feel really good, I get a big smile on my face every time I hear those stories. It makes me feel like we are doing something good to be a good presence in our community,” Lucie said.

“It’s the support through the whole season and they have backed us for the last ten years and continue to back us each and every year,” Richard added. “It’s great to be a part of and great to provide. Hopefully encourage some more.”

One thing for sure is that the meaning of the Little Green Wagon won’t fade.

They will keep being a light in the community.

“It’s teaching things to our kids and our community. It’s getting involved, it’s sharing the hard work and visualizing the fruits of the labor. It is always changing, so it not a monotonous job. There is always something new and always something exciting,” Richard stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavior Harrelson school photo
Remains found in field identified as missing Iowa boy
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Authorities say alcohol was involved when a truck crashed head-on with a police squad in St....
Charges pending after truck crashes head-on into St. James squad, officer injured
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon
Runners line up at the starting line of the 2021 Mankato Marathon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021,...
Mankato Marathon brings economic boom to town
Mankato Marathon brings economic boom to town
Domestic Violence Memorial Walk on Stolzman Road in Mankato, Minn.
Memorial walk honors Minnesotans killed by domestic violence