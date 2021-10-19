The Docket: October enrollment slightly down from last year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Area Public Schools board reviewed enrollment numbers during Monday night’s meeting, finding October enrollment is down slightly from this time last year.

But the district said they are still on the right track, finding some optimism in the numbers after last year.

K-12 enrollment in the district is down 58 students while current enrollment sits at 8,375.

But the district said enrollment, which impacts the school’s revenue, has improved after the pandemic affected last year’s numbers.

“To put that in relative comparison, last year at this time, we were down about 300 compared to the year before that. Now we’ve still lost a few, but nowhere near what it was last year,” Director of Business Services Tom Sager said.

K-5 enrollment numbers are down from last year, while 6-12 numbers have gone up.

Sager said kindergarten is a key driver to this year’s enrollment.

“Kindergarten is a little more difficult to predict, because we don’t have a historical trend or background with those students coming in,” he said.

Average class sizes are also down.

MAPS said aside from Fiscal Year 21, the average class size is at a five-year low.

But the school district also takes a look at its Average Daily Membership, a big driver of the budget.

Sager said the district is on the right track.

“All the other grades are pretty much where we thought they would be with the exception of kindergarten,” he said.

