Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Facebook paying millions to settle federal suit alleging discrimination against US workers

FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
FILE - In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By MARCY GORDON
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department’s allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program.

The department’s civil rights division said Facebook “routinely refused” to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, asylees, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for “green cards” authorizing them to work permanently.

It is the largest civil penalty and backpay award ever recovered by the civil rights division in the 35-year history of enforcing anti-discrimination rules under the Immigration and Nationality Act, officials said.

“Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our nation’s civil rights laws,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke told reporters in a telephone conference.

The lawsuit was filed against Facebook last December by the Justice Department.

Facebook also agreed in a separate settlement with the Labor Department to expand its recruitment for U.S. workers and to be subject to ongoing audits to ensure compliance.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County
A pumpkin is pictured Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon

Latest News

FILE - This undated photo provided by the Washington County (Ark.) Jail shows former reality TV...
Judge refuses to suppress video evidence in Josh Duggar child pornography case
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports 45 pedestrian deaths so far in 2021, which is...
Pedestrian Fatalities on the rise
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth turns down ‘Oldie of the Year’ title
FILE - In this July 12, 2020, file photo, smoke rises from the USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval...
Navy probe finds major failures in fire that destroyed USS Bonhomme Richard
Customers worked together to get Lisa Bateman a car so she can drive to work.
Customers surprise fast food employee who walks to work with a car