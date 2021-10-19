Your Photos
Gov. Tim Walz announces incentive for teens to receive COVID vaccine

By Jared Dean
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz announced the launch of “Kids Deserve a Shot” on Monday, a vaccine incentive program encouraging Minnesotans 12 to 17-years-old to get fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Incentives include a $200 Visa gift card, and 5 teens will receive $100,000 to attend any public or private universities in the state.

The awards are for teens who receive their first dose of the vaccine between Monday, Oct. 18, through Nov. 9 and get their second dose by Nov. 30.

This push is designed to improve vaccination numbers across Minnesota’s least vaccinated age group.

Right now, 50% of Minnesotans age 12-15 are fully vaccinated and less than 60% of Minnesotans 16-17 are fully vaccinated.

Walz is using $12.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds to support the incentive program.

