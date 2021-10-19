Your Photos
Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term.

The former high school football coach joined by Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan made the announcement in a YouTube video posted Tuesday.

The former congressman won office in 2018 on a theme of “One Minnesota,” a slogan he’s using again for 2022.

Republican gubernatorial candidates Sen. Michelle Benson, Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka all responded to Walz’s announcement Tuesday, arguing in separate statements that Walz has broken his “One Minnesota” promise.

The election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., Walz and Flanagan will address Minnesotans at a virtual event.

People can visit this link to RSVP and be sent a Zoom link.

STATEMENTS FROM THE CANDIDATES

Sen. Michelle Benson

Sen. Paul Gazelka

Scott Jensen

