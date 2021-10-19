Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Democratic Gov. Tim Walz launched his campaign for a second term.

The former high school football coach joined by Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan made the announcement in a YouTube video posted Tuesday.

The former congressman won office in 2018 on a theme of “One Minnesota,” a slogan he’s using again for 2022.

I’m running for re-election with @PeggyFlanagan to keep moving Minnesota forward. Our fight against COVID isn’t over, but we’ve got the ball and we’re making progress.



Together, as One Minnesota, we can rebuild stronger than before. We hope you’ll join us! pic.twitter.com/B2IaGnCPqF — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) October 19, 2021

Republican gubernatorial candidates Sen. Michelle Benson, Dr. Scott Jensen and Sen. Paul Gazelka all responded to Walz’s announcement Tuesday, arguing in separate statements that Walz has broken his “One Minnesota” promise.

The election will take place Nov. 8, 2022.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., Walz and Flanagan will address Minnesotans at a virtual event.

People can visit this link to RSVP and be sent a Zoom link.

STATEMENTS FROM THE CANDIDATES

Sen. Michelle Benson

This election will be a battle of ideas and I look forward to presenting my vision for Minnesota over the next year.



I am a fighter with ideas who knows how to get results. The status quo of Walz-Flanagan has failed and it’s time for new leadership! pic.twitter.com/qxes1HBmAB — Sen. Michelle Benson (@SenatorBenson) October 19, 2021

Sen. Paul Gazelka

Scott Jensen

I welcome @GovTimWalz to the race and look forward to having a conversation with Minnesotans about his record. pic.twitter.com/Ed8hZUHGgJ — Scott Jensen (@drscottjensen) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.