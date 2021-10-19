Your Photos
Gov. Walz, Lt. Gov. Flanagan announce re-election campaign

By KEYC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz announced on Tuesday morning he is running for reelection in the 2022 Minnesota gubernatorial race.

“It has been an honor to serve as your governor. During the unprecedented challenges of the last two years, I’ve seen Minnesotansg from all walks of life come together in order to fight the virus, save lives and get our state on the path to recovery,” said Gov. Walz in a video announcement. “We’re not done yet, but Peggy and I are excited to continue that fight with you.”

Lt. Gov Flanagan said, “We are running for re-election to continue to make Minnesota a great place to live for everyone; Black, white, brown, and Indigenous, to strive to be a more equitable state, and to give families like the one I grew up in a fighting chance. We are just getting started.”

Walz is currently the only Democrat running for office. He joins the race against Republicans Sen. Michelle Benson, Sen. Paul Gazelka, Scott Jensen, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, Neil Shah and Mike Marti.

If a Republican wins the governor’s race, it would be the first time since Tim Pawlenty won his second term in 2006.

The filing deadline for candidates is May 31, 2022 and a primary is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022.

The 2022 gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 8.

