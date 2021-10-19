Highway 169 corridor study asking for public’s opinion and input

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization and MnDOT are studying the corridor through North Mankato, Mankato and South Bend Township.

The study is centered around walking, biking, transit and driving.

It will analyze safely, interactions, traffic flow, pedestrian and bicyclist connections and alternative roadway designs to develop a long-term vision for future improvements.

“There are areas along the corridor, there are intersections and segments that are more dangerous than you would expect from similar roadways, and those areas of safety issues and backups are only going to increase as our region continues to grow and develop and we put more pressure on the transportation system,” MAPO Transportation Planner Charles Androsky said.

The area runs approximately nine miles of Highway 169 between Lake Street and Highway 60.

If you are interested in attending the virtual house, and giving your input then follow then visit the MAPO website.

