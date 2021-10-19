Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Highway 169 corridor study asking for public’s opinion and input

The study is centered around walking, biking, transit and driving
The study is centered around walking, biking, transit and driving
The study is centered around walking, biking, transit and driving(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization and MnDOT are studying the corridor through North Mankato, Mankato and South Bend Township.

The study is centered around walking, biking, transit and driving.

It will analyze safely, interactions, traffic flow, pedestrian and bicyclist connections and alternative roadway designs to develop a long-term vision for future improvements.

“There are areas along the corridor, there are intersections and segments that are more dangerous than you would expect from similar roadways, and those areas of safety issues and backups are only going to increase as our region continues to grow and develop and we put more pressure on the transportation system,” MAPO Transportation Planner Charles Androsky said.

The area runs approximately nine miles of Highway 169 between Lake Street and Highway 60.

If you are interested in attending the virtual house, and giving your input then follow then visit the MAPO website.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Due to a vehicle crash involving a train, Hwy 14 is closed between Southeast 44th Avenue and...
Collision between train, semi prompts Highway 14 closure
Early Sunday morning, emergency crews arrived at a local residence to find a fire coming...
North Mankato Fire Department called to residential fire
Simon Barrera Merino, a worker at a Minneapolis recycling center employee, was declared dead at...
Worker dies at recycling facility
A pumpkin is pictured Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Mankato, Minn.
Community rallies behind Little Green Wagon
FILE — A man from Arizona was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County over the...
Arizona man killed in single-vehicle crash in Le Sueur County

Latest News

Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign
Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign
FILE - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz addresses a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 in St. Paul,...
Gov. Tim Walz announces reelection campaign
The historic area is becoming the shopping destination once again
Old Town Mankato gaining new businesses and life
FILE — A childcare shortage continues to pose challenges to southern Minnesota families.
Childcare shortage impacts southern Minnesota families, economy